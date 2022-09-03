Gut Feelings for Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

September third and we are already on to Matchday 6 in the Premier League. Manchester City visit Aston Villa in Birmingham this afternoon, and the Council of Very Smart Cityzens are here to give our predictions for the match.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Managing Editor

Villa aren’t doing great at the moment and with City firing on all cylinders, I can’t see anything but a blue victory. I don’t think the blues will need to exert themselves too much either. I’m going for a comfortable 3-0 to City. No hat-trick for the Nordic meat shield this time, but you never know.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - CoManaging Editor

Villa is going down, they have been lacklustre to open the season and under Gerrard have no real identity. Even at home, City with a hopefully healthy Grealish can add a lot to City’s attack to put this one away early. Add a fired-up Haaland, fresh KDB and Foden, we could have another win. 3-1

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Front Page Writer

City were absolutely sublime against Forest on Wednesday. Haaland deservedly gets most of the plaudits, but Alvarez, Foden, Bernardo, Cancelo, and Gundogan were also highly effective. Villa have been scuffling to get some momentum early this term and I don’t think they’ll find it against the Champions of England. I expect City to assert their dominance early and cruise to a 3-0 victory against the Villans.

There you have it Cityzens. What’s your prediction? Let us know in the comments.