Sky Blue News: International Round-Up, Derby Official Named, Delph Done, and More...

Manchester City are eager to get all their players back from National Team duty as they prepare for the Manchester derby this Sunday at the Etihad. We’ve got all the latest headlines to get you ready here at Bitter and Blue.

Rodri and Spain have made it through to next year's Nations League semi-finals.

City’s meeting with United is the first of several challenging upcoming fixtures, with the Blues also facing Liverpool at Anfield in October. Ahead of the clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, the Premier League have announced the match officials for the showdown between Manchester City and Manchester United. Match Referee Michael Oliver will take charge of his seventh Manchester Derby this weekend - the most of any referee. The 37-year-old, who last officiated City in August, when the Blues beat West Ham 2-0, has taken charge of nine games so far this season. Oliver has shown 29 yellow cards and no red cards this season, and was also the referee for the European Super Cup earlier this campaign. The referee was in charge when Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford last month.

Cole bags a late goal to send the England U21s to victory.

The 20-year-old broke the defensive line deep into stoppage time at the end of the game to fire past Noah Atubolu to seal the win for the hosts. Palmer enjoyed 20 minutes on his sixth appearance for the age group.

Michael Oliver is named as the lead official for the Derby.

From Oliver’s six previous derbies, the Blues have emerged victorious on five occasions compared to United’s solitary win - that came in March 2016 when Marcus Rashford netted the only goal of the game. Oliver has only shown one previous red card in this fixture, with Chris Smalling given his marching orders during a 1-0 City win in November 2014. He’ll be assisted at the Etihad by Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett on Sunday, with David Coote set to assume the role of fourth official. From their Stockley Park base, Paul Tierney and Adrian Holmes will oversee VAR.

One of the better officials in the FPL for what is sure to be a spirited match as always.

Delph has decided to hang up his boots after a wonderful career.

Despite not always being a regular starter for Manchester City during their title-winning seasons, Delph’s impact on the team was evident. During the Amazon Prime series “All or Nothing”, his leadership and experience really showed. Delph also was comfortable playing anywhere when called upon, and spent a large portion of his Manchester City career covering at left-back. It remains to be seen whether Delph will stay in the game following his retirement.

Once a Blue, always a Blue. Congratulations on your retirement Fabian.

Delph won every available domestic honour during his time at the Club, including two Premier League titles. He is best remembered for his contribution to the first of those league triumphs, when he featured 29 times in all competitions during our historic 2017/18 campaign, predominantly at left-back. Despite being an unfamiliar position, the Yorkshireman excelled for Pep Guardiola’s men as we claimed a record 100 points en route to the Premier League title. In total, Delph made 89 appearances for City before joining Everton in the summer of 2019.

Wishing Fabian Delph all the best in his retirement!



And finally... Haaland is set to play lead recruiter in the pursuit of the England starlet.

Etihad officials are known to be in the market for a new big-name central midfielder, with Bernardo Silva’s future still a concern, plus the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne not getting any younger. Jude Bellingham is a target, and Erling Haaland knows that. According to the information of CBS’ Ben Jacobs, Erling Haaland has already told Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City next summer, ahead of a long line of interested suitors. However, it is highlighted that Real Madrid are ‘confident’ in signing the midfielder, despite Borussia Dortmund intent on offering the player a new deal after the World Cup. From the viewpoint of the Madrid side, it is reported that they believe they can sign Bellingham for under £100 million without an extension to his contract. Nevertheless, it is stressed that the 19 year-old has not ‘picked’ Real Madrid just yet, and is keeping his options open.

There you have it. We’re one day closer to the derby. Stay with Bitter and blue for more of the latest from Sky Blue News.