Julian Alvarez Continues to Prove he will be a Superstar

The Argentine young phenom has been fantastic in limited minutes for Manchester City and now he is starting to show his mettle in the international game.

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Jamaica, in his nation’s penultimate game before the World Cup.

After coming from the bench at half-time in their previous victory against Honduras last week, the 22-year-old was handed a starting place by Lionel Scaloni at Red Bull Arena, USA.

A good one in where it took him only 13 minutes to score his second goal for La Albiceleste when he finished home a great play byLisandro Martinez’s cut back from six yards out.

Julián Álvarez scores the opener for Argentina. The striker from Manchester City finished a great collective play in the best way possible after the assist from Lautaro Martínez. pic.twitter.com/6KyC5ZdUrJ — Reyi (@Reinaldodcg9) September 28, 2022

The opener was exactly what Alvarez’s side deserved after a strong and rapid start to the match.

They would go on to easily win the game and now along with Brazil, and his Argentina are the favorites for the World Cup. Hopefully his form at City can sparkle alongside his international career.