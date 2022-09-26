That’s My Club: Man City Addis

Welcome back to our weekly feature on Manchester City Official Supporters Clubs. Up until now, we’ve been featuring clubs from all over North America. This week, we were able to catch up with Feysel Hussen of Man City Addis in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Feysel is the travel secretary and social media admin for Man City Addis and he graciously agreed to answer a few questions about his club.

CITYZENDuck: How did Man City Addis get started?

Feysel Hussen: Man City Addis was started to help our growing fan base in Addis Ababa have a venue to watch our games together and create a sense of community. Since then we have expanded the club to reach as many city fans by starting podcasts and news coverage about man city in our local language Amharic. We even have a football team that participates in non-league competitions. We are now in the process of starting a youth football academy to contribute something to our country’s football.

CD: What is it like being a City supporter in Ethiopia?

FH: Ethiopians are known to be big football fans. Supporting Man City wasn’t easy 10 years ago. Honestly, in the beginning, since there were many Arsenal & Manchester United supporters in our country, there was a challenge. For our supporters, this put them under pressure to show up to our events. However now, we can say that Man City is the nation’s fastest expanding fan base. Nowadays, it is common to get many city fans throughout Ethiopia. Being City supporters in Addis, mainly since our branch organizes events for every game is amazing. We are also helping CityZens from different parts of the country to be organized in their cities.

CD: What is your favourite memory your club has made together?

FH: Our travels to Lyon and Schalke a few years ago come to mind first. However, we have many local charitable events that bring our club together. For example, on October 2nd, we will have a blood drive by the Red Cross at our match-watching venue before the derby.

CD: Where does your club meet to watch Man City on matchday?

FH: We meet for every single match throughout the season. We secured a venue that has a huge screen and nice seating and standing area, and the venue looks after us really well. They offer all members discounts on food and drinks and ensure Man City fixtures take precedence over all other teams We meet on the 12th floor of Eliana Hotel in Addis Ababa. If you would like to become a member or have any questions at all, contact us or visit our website or social media channels (listed below) for more information visit

Website: mancityaddis.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mancityaddis

Twitter https://twitter.com/ManCityAddis2

Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdScrecM0p1ng7b0Qd5AjpA

CD: Thanks again Feysel for introducing us to your amazing club.

Gathering with your mates to cheer on the Sky Blues is a great way to share your love for City and the beautiful game. If you’d like to link up with the Man City Addis or the OSC in your area, you can find your local Official Supporters Club at ManCity.com.

You can find Man City Addis at the social media links above. Keep an eye out here for the next club to be featured. We do it every Monday on Bitter and Blue.