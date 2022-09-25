RUMOUR: Foden Agrees Contract Extension Through 2028

According to Football Insider, Manchester City and Phil Foden have agreed terms for a new contract that will keep the England star at the Etihad through the 2027/28 season. The deal would pay the 22-year-old academy product a reported £250,000 a week. Here’s an excerpt from the Football Insider report.

It is believed Foden has agreed a six-year contract, meaning the deal will be worth around £78million in total. An agreement has been in place for some time, but City have held back on making an announcement. However, all parties are confident there are no issues and the deal will be formalised soon. Foden has decided to commit the best years of his career to the club where he has developed into one of the world’s elite young talents. The Stockport-born sensation is not only a poster boy for City’s academy, but also one of the key players in Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering team.

Foden has been a part of Pep Guardiola’s first team since 2017. He appeared in just 5 Premier League matches for City as a 17-year-old but is now a regular starter on the wing and in midfield.

At the end of the alleged deal, Foden will still only be 28. So there certainly is a chance for further extensions in the future.

Welcome news if true. Keep checking this space for updates on this story.