Show Your Love for Haaland With Our Latest T-Shirt

It wasn’t a stunning finish as such, but Erling Haaland’s winner against Borussia Dortmund was the reason why City wanted to sign him. The Norwegian made it look easy as his kung-fu style stretch gave the blues the three points in the Champions League.

And that goal has now been immortalised in the form of our latest t-shirt. We have once again teamed up with our friends at BreakingT to give you an opportunity to show your love for the Nordic Meat Shield, who has scored 14 goals in just nine matches.

Erling Haaland: The Flying Norwegian is available to buy for just $28 from BreakingT’s website and by ordering now could see you wearing it for City’s home match against United on 2nd October.

