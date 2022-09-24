Sky Blue News: Nations League Setbacks, Etihad POTM, Chelsea v MCWFC, and More...

Manchester City stars are getting underway in the International Break. Here are all the headlines to keep you up on all the latest.

Phil Foden and Kyle Walker both started for England, but it was a mostly toothless display by the Three Lions who have shown some worrying form ahead of the World Cup later this year. Giacomo Raspadori’s stunning strike for the hosts on 68 minutes would prove to be the only goal of a game that rarely lived up to expectations. Jack Grealish was introduced for Bukayo Saka on 72 minutes in what was a double substitution that saw Walker replaced by Luke Shaw. As ever, Grealish was on the end of a number of enthusiastic challenges during the time he was on the pitch – though the City winger picked up a yellow card himself in added time - as the Azzurri held on for a victory that means England are relegated to the Nations League B. Foden played the full 90 minutes.

There was precious little to provide optimism for England’s fans with Qatar only two months away but at least they will be going, unlike Italy, still trying to come to terms with their failure to qualify for the second World Cup in a row either side of winning the European Championship. In a game of few chances at the San Siro, the hosts looked the more adventurous side and were rewarded when Raspadori neatly brought down a long ball by Leonardo Bonucci on the edge of the box and, given far too much time, cut in before firing past Nick Pope. England barely managed an effort on goal and looked unrecognisable from the team who went 22 games unbeaten until June – not counting the Euro 2020 final shootout defeat by Italy.

Gundo and his Germany teammates didn’t fair much better against Hungary.

Hungary stunned hosts Germany with a 1-0 win courtesy of Adam Szalai’s sensational heel flick on Friday to stay on course for a Nations League final four spot with one game left to play. The 34-year-old Hungary captain, who will end his international career after their last League A-Group 3 game against Italy on Monday, raced to the near post and flicked the ball into the net with his heel from a corner in the 17th minute to leave goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen frozen on the spot. Hungary, who also beat England 4-0 away in June for the hosts worst home defeat for 94 years, are top on 10 points and will battle for the group spoils against Italy, who are second on eight after beating England 1-0on Friday. “Adam Szalai really deserves all the praise,” said Hungary’s Italian coach Marco Rossi. “In the first half we performed well, in the second we had to defend very deep. “We can crown it all in the match against the Italians. It will be a special match for me against Italy. We are happy that we got 10 points from five matches. No one believed that.”

The voting for Etihad Player of the Month is now open.

Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden have been nominated for the Etihad Manchester City Player of the Month award. Haaland scooped the August prize after making a blistering start to his City career, and this month he has stepped his performances up to another level. Five goals in four games this month means Haaland has scored 14 times in his opening 10 outings for the Blues, the best ever start to a season for any City striker. His September goals have been superb too — a stunning acrobatic finish against Borussia Dortmund is arguably worthy of an award in itself.

The Women face off against Chelsea in a crucial early season WSL match.

It is incredibly difficult to win the Barclays Women’s Super League title after suffering more than two defeats in a season and neither team will want to chalk up that second loss in as many games at Kingsmeadow this weekend. Chelsea will go into the game as favourites while Manchester City make the long journey south with a point to prove following plenty of change at the club over the summer. Chelsea won both league meetings between the two sides last season. The Blues recorded a 4-0 victory at The Academy Stadium before edging out The Cityzens 1-0 in a hard-fought contest in the reverse fixture. The latest meeting could be a tight affair with a crucial three points being on the line.

City lost key players in the summer and are on a rebuilding exercise. Chelsea recruited top, proven footballers that should have hit the ground running. Hayes said: “We’re disappointed but I know how much this team over the years has the ability to recover quickly, and I’m sure we’ll do that this weekend.” Kirby said: “We both had difficult results on Sunday, so we both need to bounce back and get a win. It’s always difficult when we play Man City, they’re a quality side. We just have to do what we can in training this week to put it right. “I’m absolutely happy to have scored [against Liverpool], but the end goal is to get the win at the final whistle. It doesn’t really matter who scores it or who puts it in the back of the net, we need to do better in certain situations.

And finally... City and Liverpool are eyeing a new young transfer target from La Liga.

Despite being yet to make a start for Villarreal in La Liga this campaign, the 21-year-old has already chipped in with three goals. A double came in a 27-minute cameo at Real Valladolid on August 13, while he also netted the Yellow Submarine’s equaliser against Sevilla before the international break. Baena’s most eye-catching contributions have come in the Europa Conference League with three goals being scored in the games with Lech Poznan and Hapoel Beer Sheva. The wideman’s efforts this campaign follow his performances in the second tier for Girona in 2021-22, Baena providing five goals and six assists during his temporary club’s promotion season.

