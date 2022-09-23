RUMOUR: Pep Guardiola in Talks for Man City Extension

Social media is abuzz today with rumours of a possible contract extension for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The alleged extension would be for three more seasons. That would keep Pep in Manchester through the end of the 2025/26 season. It would mark a full 10 seasons as the head man at City.

In his time at the Etihad, Pep has taken City from a title contending upstart to a perennial Premier League favorite. Guardiola was brought in partly to win a Champions League title, but also to mold the City system to his style of football. In his time, he has made Man City a highly desired destination for top players, most recently attracting the world’s most exciting young player in Erling Haaland. Now that the Norwegian has arrived, why would Pep want to leave?

Keep your eyes on this space Cityzens. We will update this story as new developments warrant.