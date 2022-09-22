BREAKING: Kevin De Bruyne up for Premier League Player of the Month for September

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for September. Due to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, there were only two matches played by City in the Prem this month. Kevin was his usual, superlative self in both affairs.

KDB has three assists in September for Pep Guardiola’s men. He made a typically spectacular cross to Erling Haaland in the draw away to Aston Villa, and set up 2 of Man City’s 3 goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rather amazingly, De Bruyne has never won an FPL POTM award in spite of being widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the world. He is up against Philip Billing (AFC Bournemouth), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur), Alex Iwobi (Everton), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

Vote early, vote often Cityzens. Let’s finally get what is one of the few pieces of Premier League silverware he hasn’t got in his cupboard. You can vote for KDB here.