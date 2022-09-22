Jack Grealish: “I know how good I actually am when I’m at my best so hopefully I can get that back...”

Jack Grealish is a man on a mission. In an interview this week the English superstar spoke about the adversity he has faced, the injuries and much more:

Jack on setbacks

“To get an injury in the second PL game, it wasn’t the best. Since then, I’ve been trying to build my fitness. I obviously had a fair bit of stick about my performance vs Dortmund, so it was a nice way to reply on Saturday [vs Wolves]...” “I know my ability. I know before he used to say a lot of stuff about me not moving the ball quicker, but when I’m playing for Pep Guardiola and he’s telling me to keep the ball as much as I can and have balls to take it everywhere, that’s what I’ll try to do...” “I’m always going to have people [criticising] if I’m not playing well. I always watch my games back, I’m very critical of myself. I know there were games where I wasn’t at my best at all... But I’ve just got to try to go and perform...”

Jack on criticism

“There’s not much you can do. It probably affects my family more. People have so much to say; on social media, pundits... I’ve learned to deal with it. If it was my mum or my dad, I’d listen a lot more.” “When I signed for Man City [for £100M], I knew it wouldn’t be all laughs unless I started the way Erling Haaland did. That’s the only way I wouldn’t get caned. I’m not saying nothing doesn’t ever affect me, it does, I’m a 27-year-old kid...” “I was just doing what a lot of other footballers were doing [in the summer], but sometimes I get more attention when I’m on holiday in Ibiza or Vegas. I was putting up photos of me working but I don’t know if a lot of people spoke about that...” “I tried to come back as fit as possible and I felt like I did. I’ve seen the manager [Pep Guardiola] say that a few times about me...”

Could he regain his form and really explode for City this year? I hope so, he has the makings of a star and he has to hit on it for what he cost. Let’s hope he can.