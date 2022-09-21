STATS: Haaland’s Place in the Table if He Were a Club unto Himself

The international break is a nice time to dive into some different stats and storylines that surround Manchester City Football Club. And there is no topic that provides such meaty content as looking at what Erling Braut Haaland has done in his short time on the Blue side of Manchester.

My mate Dan Sherry reached out to me with a very interesting angle on Haaland’s scoring prowess. Dan took a look at where the God of Thunder would land in the standings if he were his own club. Basically, if we only count Haaland’s goals in the games played so far, how does he stack up against the rest of the Premier League?

Here's what Dan came up with.

If Erling Haaland was a team all by himself, he’d still be above Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. The summer signing from Borussia Dortmund has scored 11 goals in the Premier League in his first 7 appearances, breaking all kinds of records for a player beginning life in the Premier League. He added another goal to his tally on the weekend, by scoring with his weaker foot from outside the area against Wolves in a 0-3 away win for Man City. His start to the season has been so ridiculous that if Haaland was the only player that had scored for Man City this season, they would still be third in the Premier League. Yep, that’s right. Haaland would be above Manchester United all by himself. His total of 11 goals so far this season would also make him the 6th highest scoring team, let alone player. Without Haaland’s goals so far this season, City would be 7th in the Premier League.

Premier League if Haaland was a Club Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Points Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Points Arsenal 7 6 0 1 17 7 10 18 Tottenham 7 5 2 0 18 7 11 17 HAALAND 7 4 2 1 11 6 5 14 Brighton 6 4 1 1 11 5 6 13 Man Utd 6 4 0 2 8 8 0 12 Fulham 7 3 2 2 12 11 1 11 Chelsea 6 3 1 2 8 9 -1 10 Liverpool 6 2 3 1 15 6 9 9 Brentford 7 2 3 2 15 12 3 9 Newcastle 7 1 5 1 8 7 1 8

Haaland has quite simply been ridiculous so far this season, and has even had Manchester United fans beg him to sign for United in the streets of Manchester. His stats (via BritishGambler.co.uk) put the rest of the Premier League to shame, as the City striker averages a goal every 52 minutes in the Premier League so far this season. His 11 goals have come from just 27 shots, with a conversion rate of over 40%. He has scored more league goals that Messi, Ronaldo and Lewandowski combined this season. His next Premier League match will be his 1st Manchester Derby, and you wouldn’t be surprised to see a few more United fans begging him to join The Red Devils if he continues his scoring form against them.

Great stuff from Dan and the folks at BritishGambler.co.uk. It is certainly the most impressive start to FPL career that any of us have ever witnessed. Can Haaland keep up this torrid scoring pace? Only time will tell, but I would never doubt his desire and ability to put the ball in the onion bag.

Look for more great content from Dan by following @DanSherryPR and the British Gambler team @British_Gambler.