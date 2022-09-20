Sky Blue News: KDB takes up for Jack, International Break, Philips Updates, and More...

The Manchester City Men or off to their respective destinations for the International Window. There is no break here at Bitter and Blue however, so here is your daily dose of headlines from Sky Blue News.

KDB points out what he sees his teammates having to face with the England press.

The Belgium international has had a fantastic start to his season which will be no surprise to all football fans given his quality. Speaking to The Daily Mail De Bruyne said: “It is not about football. I understand because they are English and people tend to look more into what is happening. Outside of football, the focus is more on them. “I feel like foreign players, for instance if you have a night out, we don’t really get checked that often. Whereas if an English player goes out. What he does in his private life, nobody should care but people do.” Grealish will be hoping his positive performance on the weekend will kickstart his season going into the international break.

De Bruyne is showing why he was selected as Vice Captain by his fellow Blues.

De Bruyne came out in support of teammate Jack Grealish for all the criticism he received at Manchester City since his record-breaking switch from Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium last summer. For starters, the England international got City off the mark with a tap-in from close quarters, courtesy of an inch-perfect Kevin De Bruyne delivery. Judging his overall display as well, the 27-year-old was a lot more direct than usual, beating defenders for fun, creating a number of chances and thriving in a freer role at the Molineux Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne on @JackGrealish: "With all due respect, he was at [Aston] Villa before and if you lose a game sometimes it's not the end of the world. But if we lose a game it's different. We have to perform every week. That is the difference and what he has had to adjust to..." — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) September 18, 2022

It can be difficult to keep track of all that’s happening during the break.

After an undefeated start to the season, the first round of international fixtures is here, with one final chance to impress their managers before the World Cup later this year. Eighteen first-team players from Manchester City will be travelling away this September to represent their countries. Here is a roundup of who is playing when and where:

Manchester CIty have 16 members of the Men’s first team headed out to represent their Senior National Teams during this international break. Here’s a look at who’s going where and when they will be playing. Check your local listings for kickoff times. NOTE: Cole Palmer and a host of City youngsters will be in action for the England U-21s in matches away to Italy (September 22), and home to Germany (September 27).

International Break: Man City’s National Team Call Ups. https://t.co/V8U3dmKbMn — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) September 19, 2022

It's been a tough start for Kalvin at City and now his World Cup place is in question.

The 26-year-old has endured a difficult start to life at the Etihad and has played just 13 minutes for City since signing from Leeds United in the summer. But Guardiola shed more light on the situation when speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and believes there is a chance Phillips could still be on the flight to Qatar. “[It’s a] problem with his shoulder again, maybe he will need surgery [in the] next days,” Guardiola explained. Asked if Phillips’ absence has been a frustration, the City manager responded: “Absolutely. For us as well. We need him and probably cannot play all the games [without him]. “Kalvin comes from that to fight for the position. Sometimes you need two holding midfielders [who are] more defensive.

Philips is the exception to a summer of successful signings. His health has not cooperated.

The midfielder has managed just 14 minutes of action since he arrived at City from Leeds in a £44million move in the summer. One minute came in the Premier League and the other 13 in the Champions League. Phillips came to the Etihad knowing that it would be hard to get in the side over Rodri, but given he’s virtually never been available to play, it’s been even harder. Phillips has come on in every game he has been named on the bench for since the season began, but that’s only been three occasions. He was declared ‘not quite match fit’ for Saturday’s trip to Wolves but it’s since transpired that he needs surgery to fix a shoulder issue. The 26-year-old suffered two serious shoulder injuries while at Leeds and it was aggravated again in last month’s friendly at Barcelona. Now Phillips faces a significant period on the sidelines and will be in a race to make November’s World Cup. An absolute nightmare start.

"Doctor said when you go out three or four times with a shoulder injury, the only solution is surgery"



Pep Guardiola speaks on Kalvin Phillips' injury pic.twitter.com/fKyQmgNJtc — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) September 19, 2022

Jack was having a lot of fun at Molineux, and he had a chuckle with the City goal machine.

WHAT HAPPENED? Both Grealish and Haaland were on target for Manchester City in the team’s 4-1 win at Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League. Haaland continued his prolific form by scoring his 11th league goal of the season but it was the first time the Norwegian has netted from outside the box. The fact did not go unnoticed by team-mate Grealish, who also enjoyed a good day at Molineux, scoring his first of the season after just 55 seconds. WHAT THEY SAID: ”This year, in my opinion, we have got the best striker in the world playing up front who is just obsessed with scoring goals and being in the box, which is a brilliant trait for a striker,” he said. “I think it is down to us to put the balls in the box. I was just having a word with him then saying that ‘I didn’t even know you could score from outside the box!’”

Even Jack Grealish is amazed by Erling Haaland pic.twitter.com/gQHvp90Bgn — GOAL (@goal) September 19, 2022

There you have it Cityzens. Stay with us here at SBN as we keep up with all of the Blues, wherever they are playing.,