Manchester City v Aston Villa: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a familiar foe in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Aston Villa.

The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Time and Date: Saturday 3 September 2022, Kickoff at 17:30 BST, 12.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Simon Hooper.

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Dan Robathan.

Fourth official: Peter Bankes.

VAR: Mike Dean.

Assistant VAR: Lee Betts.

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview

City have won four and drawn once from the opening five Premier League matches and sit in second place in the table.

The Villains have just one win this season and sit in the bottom three. A familiar foe here as the last match was one for the ages.

A fun match is ahead as a new matchup provides much entertainment.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Phillips, Dias and Grealish questionable. Laporte and Ake are out.

Villa have Diego Carlos and Leo Dendoncker are questionable.

Prediction

Manchester City 4-1 Aston Villa