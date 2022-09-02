Pep Talk: “Now, he’s going to break everything...”

We are already back as the pre match presser has taken place, we see Manchester City’s manager has spoken on the new signing, Haaland’s impact, injuries and much more!

Pep on Akanji

“We had incredible four centre-backs, at the same time, Aymer [Laporte] had a tough injury, he’s getting better but still one month or a half, Nathan [Ake] had some concerns with muscle problems. We couldn’t live with just two centre-backs with this schedule...” “We had an opportunity to bring a player [Manuel Akanji] with one year left on his contract, incredible experienced. Perfect for what we need, fact, good in the build-up. We felt it against Dortmund. Pleased he’s here...”

Pep on Haaland

“One month ago he was a disaster because of what happened in the Community Shield. Now, he’s going to break everything...” “I admire the people who can anticipate what happens in the future, I cannot do it... I can’t see what happens, I don’t know what happens tomorrow. Imagine what happens in two years. We are delighted for how he settles...” “Not just Erling, the staff and backroom staff is so important how they help to adapt the new players and the mates are really good. This is the most important thing.”

Pep on striker system

“The striker has the detail that doesn’t compete with others but with themselves to score. Good strikers in my career compete for how many they score. We’re more than delighted the club bought these two fantastic players...” “Julian scored one with his right and one with his left, both finishes amazing. The work ethic really good. In many games they play together.”

Pep on Villa

“It’s more dangerous [for us] right now. I would prefer Aston Villa to be in a better position right now. Tomorrow will be more difficult for the fact that they have won one game.” “The quality is there, the manager but the players they add - Dendoncker and Bednarek. I can imagine how tough they’d be.”

Pep on injuries

“We said September or October. Early October. He’ll be ready after the international break. We won’t force it. Knee is a tough injury. I cannot forget being in those positions, West Ham away and Aston Villa, we had no alternatives...” “Ruben [Dias] and Nathan [Ake] were injured. Another reason we go for [Manuel] Akanji so we will be fine. It was a bone problem, but I’m not a doctor.”

