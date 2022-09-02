Manchester City Full Summer Window Transfer Grades & Summary

Breathe! The transfer window has mercifully ended.

Manchester City brought in six players this summer, they will be detailed below. The Cityzens spent north of €130M, a really good one as the outgoings ended with nearly €160M.

The club shipped out a number of players, many of them academy and some of course mainstays, like Raheem Sterling, Oleks Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. In the end, City claimed net spend superiority over many and really most of the clubs in the Premier League.

Could Manchester City have used another midfielder, a fullback and maybe even another winger? Sure, but the window was still wildly successful. That’s how it goes sometimes. Transfers are much more difficult to pull off.

Overall, I’d give the window a really good and much better 8.5/10. It was a fantastic window, just short of being excellent, but definitely praiseworthy. All numbers from TM.

Julian Alvarez, Loan Return

Transfer Grade: A/9

A huge one and I know it happened in January, technically but we just saw him this year as he arrived in June so I’ll include him here. He has played really well and is a machine both in terms of energy, goal-scoring prowess and so much more. He was worth it and it’s a good thing he stayed here.

Erling Haaland, €60M

Transfer Grade: A+/10

I mean, duh. The Norwegian King, Terminator, Monster, Majin Buu, Viking, whatever you want to call him has been everything City fans thought he would be. Already having nine goals, in just five matches he has proved incredible and well worth the effort to ring him in.

He does it all too, from headers, flicks, positioning, body control, composure and much more. A true number nine and a perfect fit here. Money, money, money.

Stefan Ortega, Free Transfer

Transfer Grade: B/8

A sneaky good signing after the departure of Zach Steffen. He arrived on a free from Germany and could challenge Ederson much more than the American did.

A true win as he is good with his feet and was one of the Bundesliga’s best keepers. Really good business.

Sergio Gomez, €13M

Transfer Grade: B-/7.5

A true depth signing as the young Spanish fullback was brought in for that. He can play both fullback spots and even slot into the midfield. A true swiss knife as he is a utility project who has been rock solid in limited time this season.

Kalvin Phillips €49M

Transfer Grade: B/8

I’ll go a bit optimistic here as we have not seen him yet due to injury. This one may be the most time taken to settle in as Phillips demands under Pep are seriously heightened. I have no doubt he will succeed, but the player has it cut out for him. Optimistic for now, though

Manuel Akanji, €17.50M

Transfer Grade: B+/8.5

The last transfer completed on deadline day. It’s the Swiss centre back who comes from Germany. A versatile player, as is the trend with Pep, who can play CB and fullback. That allows for not only positional versatility but also formation-wise as a three-man back line could be deployed here soon. A good deal and fee make this the grade it got as it really is no foul or harm at that price. Can only help.

That will do it for the grades, rest up as the January window and next summer ones are not far off......