Sky Blue News: More From Forest, Akanji Official, Villa Build-Up, and More...

Manchester City are still basking in the glow of a near perfect performance against Nottingham Forest. We’ll get the last on that match and turn our eyes toward a visit to Villa Park on the weekend. Oh, and one last bit of transfer business from Txiki and the board. Let’s go!

Our man Saul has all the best reactions from Wednesday’s romp over Nottingham Forest, and as always, we start with the boss.

A great win and performances by Manchester City as they ran (r)ough shod on Forest. Goals from Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Joao Cancelo (made) it for a fun night in the Prem. We move on to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction “There are two things we have to control. Set pieces and transitions. We couldn’t do it against Newcastle and Crystal Palace. “We are able to do it and we can control it. The numbers (of goals we have scored) are the numbers. “They are prolific. We can not survive conceding three goals in Newcastle, two goals against Palace. “We have to be solid, win the ball, win the duels and especially the transitions. A team like Forest use the strikers who are quick.

Srinivas gives us five things we have learned. Number 2 on the list? Julian Alvarez is good at football.

Operating as a second striker behind Erling Haaland, the youngster was constantly involved in proceedings, occupying every spec of grass on the pitch to stitch play together with aplomb. Impressively, the Argentine also exhibited a tendency to get shots off out of nothing, as he first came close to scoring with an improvised attempt that was parried away by Dean Henderson. Late into the first half as well, Alvarez jinked past his man and struck a venomous weak-footed strike that agonisingly struck the post. Off the ball, the former River Plate forward is the ideal successor to Gabriel Jesus, as he is a pressing monster, much like his predecessor. As Julian Alvarez left no stone unturned with his all-round display, his efforts were duly rewarded as he got off the mark in the Premier League with a low-drilled finish in the 65th minute.

CanceloCulture™ is back in full effect

@julianalvarezzz: Announcing himself in style

@ErlingHaaland: The most efficient in the world



More praise for La Araña. This time form Man City Square writer Laura Graves.

Alvarez was here, there, and everywhere. He never stopped running unless it was to score a goal. 85 minutes on the clock and he was chasing down the ball like Paul Scholes chases toes. He deserved his goals, the first of which came on the 65th minute, his first Premier League goal. His second on 87 minutes a sweet strike right into the top of the net from 10 yards out, making it 6-0 to the blues by fulltime.

Murphy brings us some praise for Erling, along with a warning for the rest of the Premier League.

Haaland has already got nine goals this season and has taken his place at the top of the scoring charts — a position that will be difficult for anyone to shift him from. The 22-year-old has had a dream start at the Etihad and revealed that he’s enjoying it after the game. On Twitter, Haaland wrote: “Doesn’t get much better than this!” accompanied by a photograph of him celebrating in front of supporters. In an interview after the match, he also expressed how well things are going — but warned that City can get even better. “Amazing, nothing more to say,” he said when asked about his performance by BT Sport. “I love playing here, you can see it and it is amazing. It was about keep doing what we did against Palace. All about play, play, play. “It has been good so far [at City] so I am not complaining. I try to listen as much as I can to Pep. “There are amazing footballers here, which you can see as I wouldn’t score as many goals without them. We play so good, we will become even better.

It’s official. City have signed a new central defender for Pep Guardiola.

Akanji, a senior Switzerland international, had been a first-team regular at BVB before the club signed central defenders Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck in the summer and has not signed a new deal at the Westfalenstadion – making him available for a similar fee to which he was bought from Basel for in 2018. Speaking to the club website, the 27-year-old expressed his delight at joining the Blues: “I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started. City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career. I am really looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League and I will do everything I can to help this club be successful.” “I’m really proud and really happy to be here. It was a bit unexpected in the last stage of the transfer market, but when Manchester City asked me if I wanted to come here, I had no doubts about moving here. I know the quality of this team. I’m here to prove myself as well. I want to show everyone that they were right in choosing me.”

As I said. Officially Official.

In (what) is likely the final signing of the summer transfer window, Manchester City have secured the signature of Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Center Back Manuel Akanji. The new CIty defender signed a 5 year deal that is believed to be worth a total of $11 million dollars after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee of $17 million. Akanji is 6’2” tall and has made 158 appearances for his Bundesliga club, where he played with both Erling Haaland and Sergio Gomez. He will add much needed depth along the back and could also provide some tactical flexibility should Pep Guardiola want to utilize a back three.

An early look at a possible starting XI for City at Villa Park.

Sergio Gomez made his debut for the Citizens off the bench in midweek, and the 21-year-old’s possible inclusion from the first whistle would allow Joao Cancelo to move to the right as Kyle Walker earns a break. Kevin De Bruyne started on the bench in midweek but could now come back in alongside Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri in the midfield, as Bernardo Silva prepares to make way despite confirming that he will remain at the club. Julian Alvarez’s full Premier League debut saw him end the game with a brace to his name, and another start in the final third alongside Erling Braut Haaland could await the 22-year-old, while Riyad Mahrez may freshen up the front three in place of Phil Foden. Man City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Gomez; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez

Cayless gets us better acquainted with this weekend’s match officials.

Born in Swindon, Hooper last refereed the Blues when they travelled down to the South Coast to face Southampton in the Premier League in a 1-1 draw, despite City going into the game on a 12-game win streak. He had only refereed the Blues just once before when City and Bernardo Silva, in particular, breezed past Watford in a 3-1 victory last December. So far this season, the 40-year-old has officiated three games; when Newcastle hosted Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend, Wolves visited Spurs, and Crystal Palace held Brentford to a draw, dishing out ten yellow cards in the process.

And finally... Our man Sergio let his former teammate in on how he viewed the latest Argentinian striker to sign for City.

Speaking while on BT Sport punditry duty, Lescott said: "I expected Alvarez to start out wide here and we've seen [Gabriel] Jesus operate out there. With regards to his natural position, he probably wants to be striker longer-term, but when Haaland is in the team he's going to play leading the line and there will maybe be some rotation. "I hadn't seen much of him when the club made the acquisition. But from speaking to Sergio [Aguero] he was very encouraged and optimistic about what he can bring to the team. "He recognised him as having his scoring ability with Carlos Tevez's work-rate. If that is the case then they've some player in their armoury. With what he has done, so far, he has fitted in well and seems to understand the game and the way in the system that Pep [Guardiola] has created. I see him having a bright future."

That’s it for Friday folks. We’ll see you in this same space tomorrow as we prep for the trip to Aston Villa... right here at Sky Blue News.