International Break: Man City’s National Team Call Ups.

Manchester CIty have 16 members of the Men’s first team headed out to represent their Senior National Teams during this international break. Here’s a look at who’s going where and when they will be playing. Check your local listings for kickoff times.

NOTE: Cole Palmer and a host of City youngsters will be in action for the England U-21s in matches away to Italy (September 22), and home to Germany (September 27).

UEFA Nations League

England

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish

September 23 - Italy v England

September 26 - England v Germany

Portugal

Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, and Bernardo Silva.

September 24 - Czech Republic v Portugal

September 27 - Portugal v Spain

Germany

Ilkay Gundogan

September 23 - Germany v Hungary

September 26 - England v Germany

Netherlands

Nathan Ake

September 22 - Poland v Netherlands

September 25 - Netherlands v Belgium

Norway

Erling Haaland

September 24 - Slovenia v Norway

September 27 - Norway v Serbia

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne

September 22 - Belgium v Wales

September 25 - Netherlands v Belgium

Switzerland

Manuel Akanji

September 24 - Spain v Switzerland

September 27 - Switzerland v Czech Republic

Spain

Rodri

September 24 - Spain v Switzerland

September 27 - Portugal v Spain

International Friendlies - South America

Argentina

Julian Alvarez

September 23 - Argentina v Honduras

September 27 - Argentina v Jamaica

Brazil

Ederson

September 23 - Brazil v Ghana

September 27 - Brazil v Tunisia

International Friendlies - Africa

Algeria

Riyad Mahrez

September 23 - Algeria v Nigeria

September 29 - Algeria v Sudan

Get out there and support the lads Cityzens, and stay with us for all the updates here at Bitter and Blue.