Sky Blue New: Women Lose Opener, Wolves Reaction, Break Time, and More...

A back and forth rollercoaster ride ends in defeat for MCWFC.

Villa had taken a 2-0 first half lead through Alisha Lehmann and Rachael Daly, before Laura Coombs struck to give City hope just before half-time. Bunny Shaw headed in the equaliser, before Coombs grabbed her second to put City ahead in an action-packed clash. However, Villa’s Kenza Dali fired past Ellie Roebuck to square the game again, before Daly tapped in the winner to condemn Gareth Taylor’s side to an agonising defeat.

After fighting back from an early deficit to take the lead, Taylor’s team gave it right back.

Gareth Taylor’s side took the lead just two minutes later thanks to another striker from Coombs, but the home side weren’t behind for long and soon made it 3-3. City looked far from their best on Sunday and were punished once again as Daly grabbed her second goal of the match and ultimately the winning strike in the 76th minute. The two teams stood for a minute’s silence, followed by the singing of the national anthem before kick-off as a mark of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Taylor’s side started the game well and created a couple of early chances, although Villa looked dangerous on the counter and had an early chance of their own. However, it was the home side who took the lead at Villa Park, with Lehmann unleashing a strike past Ellie Roebuck after some good work from Lionesses star Daly.

City’s super star striker is really the talk of football.

Haaland has made a sensational start to life at the Etihad and has netted 14 goals in 10 appearances for the club since completing a summer move from Borussia Dortmund. He was on target again on Saturday as City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0, with Haaland scoring from the edge of the area just after the quarter-hour mark. It’s his potency in front of goal and City’s ability to win silverware that could ultimately see Haaland win a Ballon d’Or, claimed Ferdinand when speaking on BT Sport. “If he carries on this form and City win the Champions League, there’s no question; no-one else who will be able to get near him,” the former Manchester United defender opined.

A look at who performed at sunny Molineux.

Manchester City cruised to a very comfortable victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday lunchtime. We take a look at which prospects are rising, and who or what has the arrow pointing down. First let’s look at the upside. 3 Up Jack Grealish’s Confidence - The early tally was just what Grealish needed. Jack’s absence from the score sheet has been well documented. That and his leg injury have slowed his start. After scoring within the first minute, Grealish looked a lot more like a player who was playing with positivity. Manuel Akanji - Manu made tis list after the Dortmund match, in part because of his partnership with Nathan Ake. On this day he earned it on his own. Akanji has made quick work of adjusting to Pep Guardiola’s setup. He put in a clinic on physicality as he bullied Wolves forwards on several occasions. Akanji’s positioning and recovery were excellent as well. Erling Haaland - He scored yet again, but more than that he showed more of his game in the link up. The goal was something of a collector’s item for Haaland at City. Erling dribbled on to his right foot and scored from just outside the penalty area. Haaland also set up the cross on Phil Foden’s score as he found Kevin De Bruyne to spring him for the assist.

Manu is making his mark and his case for selection with his new club.

For City it was also the prefect way to head into the September international break, cementing our position in second place in the table. Akanji will be part of the Switzerland squad that will face UEFA Nations League games against Spain and the Czech Republic. And he said the dominant nature of the Molineux win meant everyone would return to the CFA next week to begin the build-up ahead of the Manchester derby full of belief. “When you go into the international break with a win it feels good because the next Premier League game is in two weeks,” Akanji added. “Everyone goes to the national team with confidence and hopefully we come back with it.”

So many Sky Blues headed out for National Team duties.

A large contingent of Pep Guardiola’s squad will be fixated on staking their claim for a spot in their respective nations’ FIFA World Cup squad later this year. The latest edition of the world’s most-watched international football tournament kicks-off on Sunday, 20 November in Qatar. However, before then, international football will reconvene following the start of the club season for the final break before the big tournament on the horizon. For Manchester City, that means a large contingent of the squad will be jetting off to link-up with their countries after the Premier League match against Wolves on Saturday lunchtime.

It's time for some international football! ️



And finally... A look at all the players that have been sold of by City since Pep’s arrival in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola and his magical reign as Manchester City manager will go down in the history books - even though there is one huge target outstanding for the innovative Spaniard. But can Guardiola and his star-studded team get their hands on the Champions League trophy this season? Despite winning another Premier League crown, Guardiola opted to freshen up his squad this summer with Erling Haaland the marquee signing, with Sergio Aguero’s replacement finally sourced. Aguero left for Barcelona in 2021 before he was forced into early retirement. Meanwhile, this summer saw Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling among those sold by Guardiola. Here, we take a closer look at all the players with a first-team appearance under their belt who City have allowed to leave the Etihad since the Spaniard took charge.

