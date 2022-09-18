Aston Villa 4-3 Manchester City: Women's Side Lose WSL Opener

Gareth Taylor’s Manchester City Women’s team suffered an opening weekend defeat on the road to Aston Villa. The Sky Blue Ladies fell behind early, stormed back to take the lead, and ultimately gave it back in 4-3 thriller.

Villa got first have tallies from Alisha Lehmann (22’) and Rachel Daly (32’),but City’s Laura Coombs (45’+1) pulled one back for her side just before the halftime whistle. Taylor headed for the team talk trailing 1-2 in a match that would only see more in the way of offense in the second 45 minutes.

Bunny Shaw (53’) headed the Lady Blues level on 8 minutes of the second stanza, and Coombs (55’) pulled the side ahead just two minutes later. The momentum had swing squarely in City’s direction, but the Villans were keen to get it back.

And they would do just that on a Kenza Dali (58’) shot that deflected by Ellie Roebuck that got Villa back on level terms. With the Villa Park crowd behind them, AVWFC finally found the winner when Daly (76’) tapped home after Roebuck spilled a saved shot from Kristy Hanson.

It’s a heartbreaking way to lose your opener to be sure. Taylor has positives to work with as the squad showed resilience, but seeing out a game and holding after a score will need to be addressed. It doesn’t get any easier for MCWFC. Net up, the Sky Blues head to London to face title rivals Chelsea on September 25.