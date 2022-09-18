Sky Blue News: City Cruise, Quick Strike Jack, Philips Update, and More...

Manchester City Football Club head into the International break having cruised to a comfortable 0-3 victory away to Wolverhampton Wanderers. As the Sky Blues head out for the break, we’ve got all the latest headlines to catch you up.

City got off the mark quickly and never looked back at Molineux.

After a minute’s silence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and a rendition of the national anthem, City were straight on the front foot. In fact, it took just 55 seconds for Grealish to start the scoring. Our hosts were yet to get close to the Blues when Phil Foden worked a pocket of space on the right and waited for Kevin De Bruyne to pass him on the overlap. The Belgian latched on to Foden’s backheel and fired a first time cross that Grealish attacked and poked home from just inside the six-yard box in the way Haaland has so often already this season.

Saul gives his first impressions from a comfortable Saturday for the Manc Blues.

A strong side is what Pep started with and with solid performances from the lads they had a back and forth match and were really good in stretches. Haaland got on the scoresheet as him, KDB and Foden really shined. A good match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played well and did more than enough to earn that win. One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a pretty good game. City looked well and can only get better as the league goes. City had so many other players who did well, including Grealish and Dias.

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Take Care of Wolves, Win 3-0 https://t.co/Pu1s6YEhM4 — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) September 17, 2022

Solid marks all around for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Not one minute had elapsed before the Blues were ahead. A quick move started with a Foden back heel into the feet of an overlapping Kevin De Bruyne. A lashed pass across the floor found Jack Grealish, who opened his account for the 22/23 season. From there, Wolves seemed to come into the game. A sustained period of possession from the West Midlands side had begun to worry City, but Wolves couldn’t find a shot on target to trouble Ederson. 16 minutes on the clock, Haaland once again scored. His 11th in seven matches, Haaland received the ball just inside the final third from Bernardo Silva. He ran at Wolves centre-back Max Kilman, turning him inside out, and fired a low shot to the right-hand side of Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. it wasn’t the cleanest of hits, and it certainly helped that Sa jumped to his left before the shot came in, but they all count the same on the scoresheet.

Phil Foden’s performance against Wolves got lost in the Haaland and Grealish storylines. But another fine run out for the Stockport Iniesta.

Foden started the game on the right-wing, pairing up with Kevin De Bruyne to create the first big chance for the Blues. The Belgian international found space behind Wolves’ defence and crossed the ball, setting up Jack Grealish for an early goal - 55 seconds into the encounter to be precise. The hosts fought to control possession for a small period after, but couldn’t salvage anything more than two free-kicks. A counter-attack saw the ball reach Erling Haaland’s feet, who took it upon himself to tear into the pack. Wolves defender Max Kilman attempted to stop the Norwegian, but turned his back against the Manchester City striker. Haaland beat Kilman to the post and sneaked the ball past goalkeeper Jose Sa to double City’s lead - his 14th goal of the season, and 10th in the Premier League.

Some much needed fresh oxygen for our beleaguered attacker. The fast start was key for Super Jack.

Jack Grealish provided a really good game scoring in under a minute! He really played well after such criticism was sent his way. Which is why it was refreshing when he took accountability and promised to be better. Let’s dive in on his comments... On accountability “Rightly so [I’ve been getting criticised]. I should be scoring more and getting more assists. All I can do now is score and get assists. I will always have people talking about me because of the amount I got bought for...” “But if you look throughout my career, I haven’t scored loads. It’s something I want to add to my game and hopefully with this team and in front of these fans I can...”

Jack showed he can be a little of a tap-in artist too. But you’ve got to be there to score them.

When Grealish was at Aston Villa he was one of Prince William’s favourite players, so maybe it was fitting he opened the scoring on such a royal occasion. Wolves had touched the ball just once before Jose Sa picked it out the back of his net. When Phil Foden backheeled the ball to an overlapping Kevin De Bruyne on the right you could picture the cross about to arrive and the finish to be applied. The only surprise was the ball eluded the outstretched Haaland at the near post, but Grealish was in the right place to convert. Haaland was never going to be out of the game for long, however, although his customary goal was a little more unexpected when it arrived. When Bernardo Silva played the ball to him he was closer to halfway than the goal, but as he drove at Max Kilman the centre-back retreated, maybe falling for the myth that the Norwegian is a man who only does tap-ins. Instead, he used Kilman as a shield to fire in a low shot with his right foot from 20 yards. It wasn’t sweetly struck but the placement was expert. He’s now scored in seven successive games - 12 in total in that run and the first player to score in his first four Premier League away games. You feel that’s the first of many records he’s going to shred in this league.

Grealish is starting to do what Erling Haaland has already done for Man City #mcfc https://t.co/BctCeS9gM3 — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) September 17, 2022

Some bad news for Philips in a season that can’t seem to get going for the England man.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Manchester City midfielder missed the 3-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday and club doctors are now considering whether he needs surgery. THE BIGGER PICTURE: Phillips suffered the shoulder injury in a friendly with Barcelona weeks into the season, but while he made a quick return, he has also suffered the same problem with Leeds, which kept him out of action for five weeks. AND WHAT’S MORE: It could be a major blow for the 26-year-old, who is yet to start a competitive game for City and has played fewer than 20 minutes this season. More alarmingly, the World Cup is just two months away and, while Phillips has been a trusted and important part of Gareth Southgate’s squad, he will want an opportunity to show he is ready for the tournament.

Philips is set to miss the upcoming friendlies, and will have to heal quickly to be ready for Qatar.

That win leaves City in a strong position heading in to the upcoming international break which will take place across the course of the coming two weeks. While that was set to be an opportunity for Phillips to take on some much-needed game time under Gareth Southgate, the former Leeds midfielder has now suffered a significant setback. According to Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News, Kalvin Phillips is set for surgery on a persistent shoulder problem. It is reported that Manchester City have been told that Phillips will almost certainly need surgery to correct the issue, and is set for a spell on the sidelines as a result. As per the Manchester Evening News, and wider sources, Kalvin Phillips is now set to pull out of the England squad for September’s upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

Kalvin Phillips has pulled out of the England squad for September's UEFA Nations League games against Italy and Germany as a result.



[via @TyMarshall_MEN] https://t.co/jjzp7pjsPw — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) September 17, 2022

And finally... If you were able to watch the Wolves match, you saw a very confident defensive performance from our Swiss Center Half.

Pep Guardiola lavished praise on Manuel Akanji after an impressive Premier League debut in the 3-0 win at Wolves. The Swiss defender has looked completely at home since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund and was again the perfect mix of composure and aggression as he completed the 90 minutes with a second clean sheet in three matches. Asked what he thought of his performance, Guardiola said: “More than exceptional – he is so, so clever – whether the play is short or long - when he goes, he goes, but not too much to give away a penalty or cause falls.

There you have it. The men are off to the break, and the Women is set to get going in the WSL. Check back here daily for all the latest from Sky Blue News.