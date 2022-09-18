3 Up & 2 Down: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Manchester City cruised to a very comfortable victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday lunchtime. We take a look at which prospects are rising, and who or what has the arrow pointing down. First let’s look at the upside.

3 Up

Jack Grealish's Confidence - The early tally was just what Grealish needed. Jack’s absence from the score sheet has been well documented. That and his leg injury have slowed his start. After scoring within the first minute, Grealish looked a lot more like a player who was playing with positivity.

Manuel Akanji - Manu made tis list after the Dortmund match, in part because of his partnership with Nathan Ake. On this day he earned it on his own. Akanji has made quick work of adjusting to Pep Guardiola’s setup. He put in a clinic on physicality as he bullied Wolves forwards on several occasions. Akanji’s positioning and recovery were excellent as well.

Erling Haaland - He scored yet again, but more than that he showed more of his game in the link up. The goal was something of a collector’s item for Haaland at City. Erling dribbled on to his right foot and scored from just outside the penalty area. Haaland also set up the cross on Phil Foden’s score as he found Kevin De Bruyne to spring him for the assist.

And if your an Erling denier, or a certain Premier League Record, things aren’t going as well.

2 Down

Haaland’s Haters - Those who claim that City’s Norwegian goal scoring machine a goal poaching, tap-in merchant took a bit of a hit in this one. As mentioned, Haaland showed a more diverse skill set in this one. The goal from distance and the overlap with KDB were both glimpses of what Erling has in his bag.

The PL Goal Record - Mohamed Salah’s single season goal scoring record is not safe. Reigning Premier League Player of the Month, Erling Braut Haaland, is currently on pace for 57 league goals in 2022/23. That is a ridiculous and unlikely pace to be sure, but after just 7 matches he is a third of the way to surpassing Salah’ 32 goal season. Haaland has 31 available games to get 22 goals. Seems very achievable.

There you have it Cityzens, What did you see as the positives and negatives from the match against Wolves? Let us know in the comments, and stay with us here at Bitter and Blue.