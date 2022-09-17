Gut Feelings for Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Manchester City

Manchester City are headed to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their return to Premier League action after pausing to honor the memory of Her Majesty the Queen. Our team of writers is here to give you our predictions for the match. So without further ado...

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Biter and Blue

Wolves are in a dire run of form and have scored just three goals in six matches. They won one league match and, while it’s still early days, it’s not looking good for them. City may have to battle to break them down, but I think they’ll do enough to win. Wolves 0-2 City

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Wolves, a tough game as they always are up for it. City should be confident as the team showed real resolve against Dortmund and I’d expect a fired up team gaining the three points here. Foden and Alvarez could start and with Haaland and KDB, City should get this over the line. City 3-1 Wolves.

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan) - City Report

Wolves have always been a tricky fixture for us during Pep’s tenure, minus KDB’s masterclass at the end of last season. When you consider that the team with the best defensive record is playing away from home, it’s easy to predict what their style of play will be. I’m expecting the midweek to be a wake up call for the squad. I see Foden swapping in for Mahrez to add more directness up front, and I would love for Gomez to get a start a left back to give Grealish some overlapping support against what will likely be a very compact side. A hard-fought but deserved 2-0 victory, an early goal to set the tone and then a late dagger.

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real) - Bitter and Blue

The Wanderers can be a tricky bunch. Certainly a good enough side to cause problems for the City attack, but they have lacked that scoring touch so far this season. New signing Diego Costa may help in that area if he makes his debut Saturday. Even still, I like the Sky Blues to cruise past Wolves 4-1.

There you have it Cityzens. What’s your prediction? Let us know in the comments.