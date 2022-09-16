CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

The Premier League is back and Manchester City are set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fresh off a Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola saw the difference a little spark can make with his second half subs. Here’s my take on who should get the nod against the Wanderers.

The back 4 were all very good against BVB and I expect that group to remain largely unchained. John Stones can stay put at right back until Kyle Walker returns from injury after a brilliant job on Wednesday. I do expect Ruben Dias back in the line up, so I’ll sit Manuel Akanji, begrudgingly.

I like a midfield of Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva. At some point we should see Kalvin Philips geta start, just not this weekend. Silva’s link up with Cancelo and Phil Foden helped turn the UCL match, and it was just to good to not run it back.

Up front I have the dream trio. Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, and Foden. The pace, technique, and creativity of this group quickly turned a 1 goal deficit into a 1 goal victory against the Yellow and Black.

Here’s the full starting group.

Goal Ederson Defenders John Stones Ruben Dias Nathan Ake Joao Cancelo Midfielders Rodri KDB Bernardo Silva Forwards Julian Alvarez Erling Haaland Phil Foden

That’s my XI for City for the match against Wolves. What do you think Cityzens? Let’s have your picks in the comments.