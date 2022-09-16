BREAKING: Erling Haaland Named Premier League Player of the Month for August

Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for August. Haaland scored 9 goals and added an assist for Manchester City in his first month with the club. The future looks very bright indeed for the big Norwegian. I hope he got a big enough place to store all the silverware he is sure to collect.

According to PremierLeague.com:

His nine goals in his first five appearances were the most in the competition’s history, breaking the record of eight previously held by Mick Quinn and Sergio Aguero.

The 22-year-old also become only the sixth player to score hat-tricks in consecutive Premier League appearances, doing so against Palace and Forest to be the first to achieve the feat since Harry Kane in 2017.

Haaland is the first player to win the award in his first month in the competition since Bruno Fernandes did so for Manchester United in February 2020.

The Norway international topped an eight-man shortlist also including Pascal Gross, Gabriel Jesus, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Martin Odegaard, Nick Pope, Rodrigo and Wilfried Zaha.