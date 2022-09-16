Manchester City v Wolves: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a feisty Wolves next as the Premier League is back!

The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Waterloo Rd, Wolverhampton , England

Time and Date: Saturday 17 September 2022, Kickoff at 12:30 BST, 7.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.

Fourth official: Tony Harrington.

VAR: Darren England.

Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan.

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview

City have won four and drawn twice from the opening six Premier League matches. City will look to win after a great UCL comeback game.

Wolves have won one, drawn three and lost twice after their first six fixtures. Wolves need results and will be itching here.

A fun match is ahead as a new matchup provides much entertainment.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Kyle Walker as questionable. Aymeric Laporte is out.

Wolves have Traore, Chiquinho, Jimenez and Kalajdzic out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Wolves