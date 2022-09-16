Pep Talk: “The big teams have to adapt..”

Pep Guardiola is back n the talking chars as he talked about match congestion, injuries, Wolves and much more.

Let’s dive straight in:

On congestion

“We have less time but it is what it is,” he said. “The big teams have to adapt. The circumstances is what it is. We are no exception, it happened in the past. “What I have seen is different from other seasons, when they sat back. They still have counter attack actions but now have added a different approach. “I respect a lot what Wolves have done in the past but also now what they are trying to do. I like many, many things.”

On injuries

“Kyle is getting better, but I am not sure if he is ready for tomorrow,” “We will see this afternoon. “Aymer is back in training but is not ready and Kalvin Phillips (who returned in midweek) is a little better.”

On Wolves