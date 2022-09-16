Pep Talk: “The big teams have to adapt..”

Pep Guardiola is back n the talking chars as he talked about match congestion, injuries, Wolves and much more.
Let’s dive straight in:
On congestion
“We have less time but it is what it is,” he said.
“The big teams have to adapt. The circumstances is what it is. We are no exception, it happened in the past.
“What I have seen is different from other seasons, when they sat back. They still have counter attack actions but now have added a different approach.
“I respect a lot what Wolves have done in the past but also now what they are trying to do. I like many, many things.”
On injuries
“Kyle is getting better, but I am not sure if he is ready for tomorrow,”
“We will see this afternoon.
“Aymer is back in training but is not ready and Kalvin Phillips (who returned in midweek) is a little better.”
On Wolves
“It is a completely different team to the previous seasons,” said Pep.
“They used to play five at the back with Conor Coady, now they play with four.
“I am really impressed with how they play. Their position in the table is because football is unpredictable and sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.
“They have a lot of good things, like central defenders making a good process; they have incredible runners and a lot of talent.
“They are huge competitors with the Portuguese mentality they have.
“(They are) one of the toughest teams we have faced in recent seasons and we have to be prepared because they had all week to prepare for this game.”
Loading comments...