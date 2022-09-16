Sky Blue News: Wrapping Up Dortmund, Haaland is Inevitable, Lions Announced, and More...

Happy Friday Cityzens. And if its Friday, that means we are just one day away from Manchester CIty visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers. Catch up on all the latest headlines to wrap up your week, right here with Sky Blue News.

The honours are piling up quickly for the Norwegian striker. He may soon in the market for a bigger trophy case.

The Norwegian’s 84th minute winner completed a comeback to put City 2-1 ahead and earn our second Group G victory in two matches. His acrobatic effort, reaching high to turn home Joao Cancelo’s cross, inspired comparisons with Johan Cruyff from Pep Guardiola. The strike was so impressive that fans around the world have chosen it as their favourite goal across every game on Matchday Two, via a vote held on uefa.com.

Srinivas says what we were all thinking. Stones’ strike reminded us all of our Vinny.

John Stones did his best Vincent Kompany impression In 2019, each and every Manchester City fan echoed Sergio Agüero’s unwillingness to see Vincent Kompany go for goal from outside the box against Leicester City. In 2022, the same was the case with John Stones against Borussia Dortmund. In both instances, the centre-back dispatched strikes one would never associate with any in the history of the game to do the business for the Sky Blues. While Kompany’s strike was perhaps a lot purer, more significant, and left Kasper Schmeichel with not a chance in hell of stopping the inevitable, the same cannot be said for Stones’ screamer. However, the ‘Barnsley Beckenbauer’ took the onus on himself and made something happen out of nothing when his side demanded a hero, which merits his strike being mentioned in the same breath as the legendary Manchester City skipper’s effort. If that isn’t a compliment to John Stones, what is?

Erling is not worried about the outside noise. Just keep doing what you’re doing big fella.

When City signed Haaland one of the concerns was how a player better known for finishing off moves would adapt to a team and system in which every player is expected to get involved in the build-up. The topic rises to the surface whenever Haaland looks like he isn’t having a good game: the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool and the 4-0 win against Bournemouth - the only match he hasn’t scored in this season - for example. But as Haaland explained after scoring the match-winner on Wednesday against his former club, those who criticise his lack of touches or on-the-ball involvement are missing the point. “People maybe talk about that I don’t touch the ball enough, but I don’t care,” he told beIN SPORTS. “I know what I’m going to do, what I have to do, and this is exactly what I’ll keep doing. My dream is to touch the ball five times and score five goals. I’m living the dream, I’m happy, and more to come.”

Is that a lot? That seems like a lot. Doubtful he’ll get to triple digits, but who knows?

Haaland missed the chance to become the first-ever player to score three consecutive hat-tricks when he took to the pitch in City’s most recent Premier League match against Aston Villa, but he still managed to get his name on the scoresheet as the Citizens played out a 1-1 draw. Should Haaland continue his current strike rate and play in every minute of every match in both the Premier League and Champions League, the Norwegian would net a remarkable 113 goals this season. Haaland’s strike rate of 1.86 goals per game is currently the best of any player across Europe’s top-five league to have played at least 108 minutes this term. City’s new No.9 is sure to have Mohamed Salah’s Premier League Golden Boot record of 32 goals in his sights this season, and he will be looking to add to his tally when Pep Guardiola’s side make the trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Lions are back in training and 5 City players have been called up by Southgate.

Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips are all included in the 28-man group selected by manager Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions will be looking for an upturn in their Nations League prospects in their final two group games as well as further honing preparations ahead of this winter’s World Cup finals in Qatar. England first travel to tackle Italy at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on Friday, September 23, kick-off 7.45pm.

This International break marks the last chance for players to secure a spot before Qatar.

Gareth Southgate has called up eight Manchester-based players for his latest England squad. Five Manchester City players were selected for Three Lions’ latest squad, including Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden. As for Manchester United, they have three representatives in the group, with Dean Henderson (on loan at Nottingham Forest), Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw named. However, there is no return for Jadon Sancho.

And finally... City’s Venezuelan signing is eager to show what she can do in the WSL. And to be a role model for girls in her home country.

The forward, still only 23, was determined to break the restrictive mould from which she was unfairly cast from the minute she set foot on a muddied field in her hometown of Maracay. “Queen Deyna” as she’s affectionately known back home, has a vision that transcends far beyond the chalked white lines of a football pitch - rigid and uncompromising in their structure. She wants to upset trends in order to affect meaningful change. It’s a cause she holds dear to her heart. “I want to change the mindset the Venezuelan culture has that football is not for girls. Breaking those stereotypes, for me is very important, but mainly it’s for those girls who want to be here one day.

That’s it for now Cityzens. Be sure to start your day with us tomorrow as the Premier League gets back to business. We’ll have all the latest for you here at Bitter and Blue.