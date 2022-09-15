3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

It’s a new feature at Bitter and Blue. After each match I’ll be looking at which stars shone bright, and who shrank from the spotlight. Up first, 3 Manchester City players with the arrow pointing up against Borussia Dortmund.

Manuel Akanji - A nice night for Akanji, along with his center half partner Ake. Manu was smooth against his former mates and his positioning was near perfect. All in all, it was a very strong performance on his home debut.

John Stones - Hey! Hey! Johnny! Stones filled in as the right back in this match, and with Kyle Walker out he was just short of spectacular. He definitely performed above what I would’ve expected in the offensive end, and he seemed very comfortable in a role he doesn’t fill often. Oh! And that rocket form distance! Wow!!

Joao Cancelo - What can be said that hasn’t? Joao is quite possibly the finest fullback in all the world, and I suspect he really could play 7 of the 10 outfield positions in City’s setup. The assist on Erling Haaland’s 84th minute winner was, in a word, sublime.

And now, 2 of Pep Guardiola’s charges who did themselves no favors on the evening against the Yellow Wall.

Jack Grealish - Oh Super Jack, what are we going to do with you? This was a prime chance for Grealish to put forth a good performance, and he really didn’t take advantage. He looked sluggish and uncertain with the ball at his feet, and never really managed to find a way to get the ball into the center form his right wing position.

Riyad Mahrez - It was much the same for Riyad on the left. An uninspiring showing in the final third, and it was underscored for both he and Grealish after being subbed off. The replacements on the wings made a massive difference in the attack.

There you have it Cityzens. Who stood out for you? Let us know in the comment section, and be on the look out for more from Bitter and Blue.