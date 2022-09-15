John Stones: “For us to come away with the three points shows great character.”

Manchester City have played a really good second half as the club thanks in part of the thunder goal from John Stones earned a really good UCL qualifying victory. City came away with a win after a lackluster initial 45.

Stones spoke about the goal and much more, let’s dive in:

“It’s an important goal which is pleasing for me. I try to give everything for the team. “Today wasn’t our best game by far and I think everyone was getting a bit frustrated. “We needed something to lift us. We keep persisting and pushing for better and to do better as a team. “For us to come away with the three points shows great character.”

Really good from John, he has been the consummate professional and leader. He now can add golazo scorer to his resume.

City with this win are now two for two in UCL, can’t ask for much better than that.