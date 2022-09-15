Manchester City Complete Comeback, Beat Dortmund, 2-1: Reaction & Tweets

Erling Haaland did it again, the Norwegian cyborg finished a truly wonderful chance off a really good pass. Great resolve shown and we have team who competes every minute. And how about the thunder goal by John Stones. A great win.

On to the reaction:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Talk about John Stones before Haaland please! Nice two goals, yeah.”

“It was a really good one, the assist from Joao was exceptional. Joao has the ability to do these things, but then after in the simple things he can lose balls.

“The simple things he has to make these actions, I know he can do it but you can’t force it, sometimes he does it quite often but he is still young and has a desire to improve and he made an incredible pass and the finish from Erling was exceptional.”

“We had a lot of problems to get rhythm and were so passive in transition.

“We struggled, we played in the wrong gear and we are who we are, we can win or lose, when we play the last 35 minutes we realised, okay we are 1-0 down and subs come on and gave us a new rhythm.

“After you can lose, but this is who we are, The Champions League doesn’t wait, it doesn’t forgive you.

“They defended really well and what happened two years ago, hopefully we can learn a lesson on Saturday against one of the toughest opponents in Wolves.

“Hopefully, that will help in the second half.”