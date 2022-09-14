Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches resume!

Manchester City are facing a Dortmund side who are looking for a result.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 14 September 2022, with kick-off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Referee Daniele Orsato ITA

Assistant referees Ciro Carbone ITA, Alessandro Giallatini ITA

Fourth official Luca Massimi ITA

Video Assistant Referee Marco Di Bello ITA

Assistant Video Assistant Referee Paolo Valeri ITA

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVE SPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***PARAMOUNT+ CLICK HERE FOR EXCLUSIVE PROMO

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

Preview

City are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season, winning four games and drawing two of our first six matches.

Dortmund sit fifth in the Bundesliga table having won four and lost two of their first six games.

Both teams won their opening Champions League game - Dortmund beat FC Copenhagen 3-0 and City beat Sevilla 4-0 to top the group.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte are questionable.

For Dortmund, Sebastian Haller, Mateu Morey, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and Gregor Kobel are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-2 Dortmund