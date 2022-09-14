Gut Feelings for Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City are back from an unexpected 8 day layoff, and are playing the second of back-to-back UEFA Champions League matches. This time the opponent is Bundesliga power Borussia Dortmund. Never fear, our group of writers from Bitter and Blue, City Xtra, and City Report are here to give our predictions for the match.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Biter and Blue

We knew before the draw that we’d get Dortmund. It was written in the stars. Last time they met, City won 4-2 on aggregate and I think we’ll beat them again. Haaland will be a key factor and I’m going for 3-0 to City

Srinivas Sadhanand (@notsrini_) - City Xtra

With Manchester City clicking into gear week by week and Erling Haaland making a mockery of his early-season detractors, a home win seems destined for Pep Guardiola’s side. With Borussia Dortmund’s middling start to the campaign continuing after a 3-0 battering at the hands of RB Leipzig on the weekend, City will likely pounce on the German giants’ deficiencies on Wednesday night.

Score prediction: City 3 BVB 1

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Should be highly entertaining, Dortmund should produce a challenge as well. City’s quality will be too much though as an unexpected rest will do them great. Haaland is fresh and KDB, Foden, Alvarez and more as well. Love this match for City, they win 3-0.

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan) - City Report

Quite simply, this is not a particularly great Dortmund side. Their business model has left with with an aging core group of players, and they’ve yet to find replacements for Sancho or Dembele, and Haller’s unfortunate cancer diagnosis has left him unable to replace Haaland. They’re on their fourth manager in three years after they brought back their caretaker manager from two seasons ago, who was serving as their technical director. They’ve conceded more goals than any side in the top sides in the Bundesliga, and only two clubs in the top half of the table have conceded more. I see City taking an easy 4-1 win with Haaland grabbing a brace.

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real) - Bitter and Blue

A well rested City side host a Dortmund team who have had a bit of an uneven start. UCL nights at the Etihad are special, and this one should be no different. Haaland will almost certainly grab the spotlight against his former club. I like the big Norwegian to grab 2 against the Yellow Wall. I’ll take City by a scoreline of 3-1.

There you have it Cityzens. What’s your prediction? Let us know in the comments.