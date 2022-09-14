CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund

UCL nights return to the Etihad as Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund in a Wednesday evening affair in the UEFA Champions League. Here’s my best guess at which players Pep Guardiola will name on the starting lineup.

The reinforcements are coming throughout the lineup as the Sky Blues return to full fitness. Nowhere is that more needed than in defence. I have Sergio Gomez getting his first start at left-back. Ruben Dias and John Stones in the centre with Joao Cancelo on the right.

I like a midfield of Rodri, fronted by Kevin De Bruyne and captain Ilkay Gundogan. Kalvin Phillips may get a second-half run out here, particularly if City put this to bed early.

Pep seems to like the front three of Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, and Phil Foden. I expect, with this well-rested group, to see the first-choice trio from the manager.

Goal Ederson Defenders Joao Cancelo Ruben Dias John Stones Sergio Gomez Midfielders Rodri KDB Ilkay Gundogan Forwards Bernardo Silva Erling Haaland Phil Foden

That’s my XI for City against the Yellow and Black. What do you think Cityzens? Let’s have your picks in the comments.