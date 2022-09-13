Sky Blue News: Dortmund Build Up, Prem Resumes, Akanji Interview, and More...

The Premier League is back this weekend, but first Manchester City face Champions League foe Borussia Dortmund. Sky Blue News is back to bring you all the latest.

Sports Mole previews the possible squad sheet for our mid-week match against the Yellow and Black.

Aymeric Laporte’s knee injury will render him unavailable until after the international break, while John Stones and Kyle Walker were both absent from last week’s 4-0 success over Sevilla. Pep Guardiola has been unable to confirm whether the pair will return against BVB or after the international break, but a rare weekend without domestic action will only benefit their recoveries. Nevertheless, Ruben Dias and former Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji kept a clean sheet against Sevilla, and the pair should have strong chances of forming the barrier in front of Ederson once more. Joao Cancelo came up with two assists at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, while Sergio Gomez will join Akanji in lining up against his former side here. Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne are seemingly set to link arms in the midfield once again, as Kalvin Phillips and Ilkay Gundogan provide fresh legs from the bench.

City have been dealing with several injuries. Brotherton brings us the updates.

City have not not enjoyed the best injury luck in the opening weeks of the season, particularly in defence. While Pep Guardiola will provide another update on Tuesday, here is what we know so far about those who have been on the sidelines in recent weeks. John Stones missed City’s trip to Seville with a knock, while Kyle Walker had to be replaced towards the end of the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa a few days earlier with a knock of his own. Unless much has changed in the past week, their chances of featuring on Wednesday look slim. Ahead of the Sevilla game last week, Guardiola said of the duo: “[They are] injured. John is not much. Kyle is not much too, but I don’t know if he will be ready for Saturday, or Dortmund or Wolves before the international break.”

Man City injury news ahead of Borussia Dortmund Champions League match #mcfchttps://t.co/4td27YzI3w — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) September 12, 2022

Dortmund are UCL mainstays, but they haven't lived up to their high standards early on this campaign.

Dortmund have picked up 12 points from the opening six league games, beating Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg, Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim, but suffering defeats to Werder Bremen and RB Leipzig. The latter beat Dortmund 3-0 at the weekend in what is the club’s most disappointing result of the season so far. The side from the North Rhine-Westphalia region began their Champions League campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Copenhagen last week.

We all remember what happened the last time Orsato worked a City UCL match.

Daniele Orsato is no stranger to Manchester City, having taken charge of two significant games in last season’s run to the semi-finals, where it ultimately ended under the watch of the Italian. Orsato’s first run in with City last season was in the group stage, where the blues confirmed top spot in one of the Etihad’s greatest Champions League nights, beating Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-1 comeback victory. The Italian referee did let off then Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro without a caution at the Bernabue for a number of bookable offences in the semi-final second leg, which no doubt contributed to City’s exit, losing 3-1 in extra-time to the eventual competition winners. Just as last season, Daniele Orsato’s name and City have come together under mixed results. Pep Guardiola’s first Champions League match in charge of the blues was refereed by Daniele Orsato, where he awarded two penalties to City against Steaua Bucharest, both missed by Sergio Aguero, who actually ended up scoring a hat-trick in a 5-0 romp. The 46 year-old was also referee when Mikel Arteta took charge of a 2-1 defeat to Lyon in 2018; he gave a penalty to City (scored by De Bruyne) and sent Sergio Ramos off as City beat Real Madrid in the last 16 first leg in 2019.

Daniele Orsato, who refused to caution Casemiro despite multiple bookable offences in last season's #UCL semi-final, is the man in charge of #ManCity vs @BVB. : — City Report (@cityreport_) September 12, 2022

Man City are back in action in the Premier League with a visit to Wolves on the weekend.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the English top-flight said: “Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral. “In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.” The statement continued by confirming the matches that have been postponed, as it read, “Matches postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United. “Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, that was due to be played at 15:00 BST on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.” This means that Wolves against Manchester City will take place as scheduled this weekend, with the Premier League champions returning to action for the first time since their Champions League victory over Sevilla last week.

But not everyone is returning to the pitch.

The EPL announced Monday that all scheduled matches will take place as scheduled with a few exceptions. The statement reads: Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral. In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches. Matches postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United. Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, that was due to be played at 15:00 BST on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed. Bottom line, Manchester City’s trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers is set to take place as scheduled on Saturday, 17 September, 12:30 BST.

BREAKING: Premier League Fixtures to Resume this Weekend https://t.co/ZMOulomtyw pic.twitter.com/zRbDhy4mzl — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) September 12, 2022

Akanji seems to fit in perfectly with this City squad.

City made a late, unexpected move for the Dortmund centre-back after injury to Nathan Ake made them reflect on the problems they have in the position, with Aymeric Laporte out until October at the earliest. The £15.1m decision already looks justified; Akanji missed the weekend game at Aston Villa to be with his wife for the birth of the second child but before he had completed two sessions after his move Kyle Walker and John Stones had also been sidelined, leading to his start against Sevilla. Txiki Begiristain and the club do not commit their money to stop-gap signings though. Akanji has been given a five-year deal at the Etihad and — just like former teammate Erling Haaland has done — is determined to prove to everyone who knows him that he has not moved to the Etihad simply to make up the numbers. “I feel like it’s big news [back in Switzerland]. I have not been there yet since the signing, but Man City is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he told the Manchester Evening News. “I also want to show I did not come here to be just a random player. I want to be on this team and play as much as possible. Some people might still have doubts about it and I need to prove to them I can do it, and that’s why I’m here.

Manu has the competitive spirit to be successful at the Etihad.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told the Manchester Evening News of his ambition: “I also want to show I did not come here to be just a random player. I want to be on this team and play as much as possible. Some people might still have doubts about it and I need to prove to them I can do it, and that’s why I’m here. “Even Erling when he came, there were questions over if he could do here the same. Of course, he’s proving them wrong. I want to prove myself. I know I am capable of doing it, but I need to show it.” Article continues below The Premier League has postponed all fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II THE BIGGER PICTURE: Akanji will be competing with the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte for game time at City when everybody is fit. That is not the case at present, with Pep Guardiola having to draft reinforcements into his defensive unit due to a string of injuries.

#Akanji not at Man City to be a 'random player' as £15m defender takes inspiration from Haaland #MCFC https://t.co/2r1ivlIZOr pic.twitter.com/jW918IIsjj — Chris Burton (@Burtytweets) September 12, 2022

And finally... MancWorld looks into the future to project where both Manchester clubs finish in the Prem table.

The first month of the Premier League season is complete and it has been an intriguing start for clubs on both side of the Manchester divide. For Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, the main story has been the outstanding form of new signing Erling Haaland after he plundered his way to 10 goals in his opening five Premier League fixtures. The Gunners sole defeat was inflicted by Manchester United, who have shaken off a poor start to the season to move into the top five. Erik ten Hag’s men lost their opening two games after they were left empty-handed from a home game with Brighton and Hove Albion and the visit to Brentford. That loss against The Bees proved to be something of a turning point as the Red Devils went on to win their next four matches. But where will both Manchester clubs sit in the table when the final whistle is blown on a unique campaign next May? ManchesterWorld enlists the help of stats experts FiveThirtyEight to assess where United and City will finish in the Premier League table.

A supercomputer has crunched the stats to find out where Man Utd & Man City are predicted to finish in the Premier Leaguehttps://t.co/FN2lHuCIWy — ManchesterWorld (@MancWorldUK) September 12, 2022

That's all for today. Stay up to date with everything Man City as we get ready for Borussia Dortmund here at Sky Blue News.