BREAKING: Premier League Fixtures to Resume this Weekend

It’s official. The Premier League will resume matches at the weekend after pausing to commemorate the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.

The EPL announced Monday that all scheduled matches will take place as scheduled with a few exceptions. The statement reads:

Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral. In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches. Matches postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United. Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, that was due to be played at 15:00 BST on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.

Bottom line, Manchester City’s trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers is set to take place as scheduled on Saturday, 17 September, 12:30 BST.

Stay with us at Bitter and Blue for all the latest.