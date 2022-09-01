Luke Mbete Joins Huddersfield On Loan -Official

Luke Mbete has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old defender will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign with Danny Schofield’s Championship outfit in what is the first loan move of his career.

A good deal as business with Huddy has been well and he should get a decent chance at a lot of minutes this year. It did seem Manuel Akanji’s arrival made this accelerate and it is now done.

City have yet another academy player go albeit at loan. This one makes it good that City can re-evaluate him next season.

That way as he was rewarded with a three-year contract extension which he signed earlier this summer, that allows for this loan and he can have a good season without worrying about his future.

Luke will now continue to develop at Huddersfield and I’m sure we all wish him the best of luck during his time in South Yorkshire.