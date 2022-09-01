Official: Palermo Sign Claudio Gomes

Claudio Gomes has joined Palermo, making a permanent move to the Italian Serie B side.

The French defensive midfielder, 22, joined City in 2018 from Paris Saint-Germain and made his senior debut that August in our Community Shield win over Chelsea as a substitute.

City have let another player go. The academy continues to sell and provide profit. Though in this case the team is a new City Football Group, Palermo in Italy.

He is gone as last year he was spending the 2021/22 season on loan with Barnsley, making 32 appearances in total for the Oakwell side, scoring once. This ends all those loans and he finally finds a permanent spot.

A good deal for all as he seemingly did not have a chance with the first team and he can now go and immediately start in Italy. Win-win.

Everyone wishes Claudio every success in his future career.