Southampton Sign Two New Players from Manchester City

Manchester City are expected to sell two more players to Southampton. After Romeo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu and more, the club now headed by old City Academy leader Joe Shields, Sam Edozie and Juan Larios are going to join Southampton.

A buy back clause is included for both players. Pretty solid news as City seem to be letting many players leave.