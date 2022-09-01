Manchester City Win Convincingly, 6-0 vs Nottingham Forest: Reaction & Tweets

A great win and performances by Manchester City as they ran ough shod on Forest. Goals from Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Joao Cancelo amde it for a fun night in the Prem.

We move on to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“There are two things we have to control. Set pieces and transitions. We couldn’t do it against Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

“We are able to do it and we can control it. The numbers (of goals we have scored) are the numbers.

“They are prolific. We can not survive conceding three goals in Newcastle, two goals against Palace.

“We have to be solid, win the ball, win the duels and especially the transitions. A team like Forest use the strikers who are quick.

“We have spoken a lot in the last two games about these concepts. We have to be solid, the defenders have to build up.

“But 19 goals in five games is the quality of the players we have.”

“Erling is our first No.9, but in games where teams defend deep, to have the two guys there with an incredible smell to score goals is so important. Julian deserves everything. The work ethic always pays off.