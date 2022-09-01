OFFICIAL: Akanji Signs for City

In it is likely the final signing of the summer transfer window, Manchester City have secured the signature of Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Center Back Manuel Akanji. The new CIty defender signed a 5 year deal that is believed to be worth a total of $11 million dollars after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee of $17 million.

Akanji is 6’2” tall and has made 158 appearances for his Bundesliga club, where he played with both Erling Haaland and Sergio Gomez. He will add much needed depth along the back and could also provide some tactical flexibility should Pep Guardiola want to utilize a back three.

Akanji said to ManCity.com:

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career. “Pep Guardiola is an exceptional manager, and this is an exceptional squad of players, so this is an exciting opportunity for me. “I am really looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League and I will do everything I can to help this Club be successful.”

There you have it Blues. Of all the latest additions, this was perhaps the most unexpected. Welcome to Manchester Manuel Akanji.