Sky Blue News: Haaland & Alvarez, City Romp, Southampton Blues, and More...

The world is perfect and beautiful, and Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are players for Manchester City. Let’s have a look at all the headlines from a sublime evening at the Etihad.

City was on constant attack against Nottingham Forest, and Erling was the tip of the spear.

City, given space and time on the ball are as devastating as any team in the world – maybe the most devastating. It is to Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper’s credit that he came to the Etihad to play football, but that should also come with a government health warning. The arrival of Haaland has changed how City attack and, just five games in, it seems the who team are looking to find him whenever the goal is in sight. It is a new and devastating dimension to our play, and it is threatening to wreak havoc to opposition defences up and down the land. It’s hard not to get carried away, but when you No.9 has scores six goals in roughly 66 of open play over two matches.

Not to be outdone, the Spider collected his first two Premier League goals for City.

65’ Foden and Rodri made way for Riyad Mahrez and Cole Palmer at the 55th minute but the song remained the same, this time with a new singer. City were in a comfortable run of possession with Forest packed in trying to avoid going down further. Building from the back, Kyle Walker played a ball over the top to Mahrez. Mahrez won the aerial duel against three Forest defenders, and slotted a pass for Alvarez making a run toward the 6 yard box. Alvarez took his chance low across the goal and into the opposite corner to open his Premier League account. 87’ A string of substitutions followed the Alvarez tally. Sergio Gomez for Cancelo (68’), Kevin DeBruyne for Haaland (69’), and Rico Lewis for Stones (75’). From a free kick for Forest from about 25 yards from the Blues goal, KDB wins the ball back after it bangs off the City wall and the break is on. De Bruyne finds Mahrez on the right, Mahrez moves to his left and release a shot that is headed down by Forest defender Scott McKenna into the path of Alvarez who blasts the ball into the roof of the net from 15 yards out.

Match Report: Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest https://t.co/mPiUHXYPDS — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) September 1, 2022

5 games in, Erling Braut Haaland is already breaking records in the English top flight.

Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland broke two Premier League records in the opening 45 minutes against Nottingham Forest by smashing the most top-flight goals in August with another hat-trick. After winning the race for his £51million signature, City watched the former Borussia Dortmund frontman mark his debut with two goals against West Ham on the opening day. By the half-time whistle tonight, Haaland had already taken his season tally to nine from five outings with a second consecutive treble. That’s a total matched by no other player since the ever-popular competition was rebranded in 1992.

Pep has nothing but praise for La Araña.

Asked how happy he is with Alvarez, Pep said: “A lot. I had the feeling that there is not one person in the locker room who is not happy for the two goals (he scored). Erling is highlighted, Erling deserves everything. “But from day one we have seen Julian in the locker room and training. We have an incredible opinion (of him). “Our scout in South America - Joan Patsy - told me for a year and a half ago - this guy is special. He has scored a lot of goals in a team like River Plate that have an incredible pressure to win. “He was educated by Gallardo and now we are enjoying him. “Erling is our first No.9, but in games where teams defend deep, to have the two guys there with an incredible smell to score goals is so important. Julian deserves everything. The work ethic always pays off.

More praise for Haaland, and some recognition for Joao.

The Norwegian took his tally for the Premier League season to nine in just his fifth appearance in the competition with all three of his goals coming in the first half as Steve Cooper’s newly-promoted side just could not cope with City’s new centre-forward. A wonderful strike from Joao Cancelo made it four before two goals by the impressive Julian Alvarez on his full Premier League debut capped the night for Pep Guardiola’s side. The victory keeps the Premier League champions within two points of early leaders Arsenal in the table, while Nottingham Forest remain on four points.

Burnett notes that goal parade got off to an early start.

Manchester City’s victory makes it four wins from their first five games of the campaign, with their dramatic 3-3 draw away to Newcastle United being the only encounter where Pep Guardiola’s side have failed to come away with all three points. The game started with early Manchester City pressure on the visitors’ goal, with a foray of corners leading to Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson making a fine stop to deny Julian Alvarez on the Argentine’s first Premier League start. It did not take long for City to take the lead and through who else but in-form Haaland. Coming off the back of an excellent second half hat-trick against Crystal Palace at the weekend, the Norwegian notched again after just 12 minutes.

The Saints swoop for two players from the youth setup.

Manchester City have already done business with fellow Premier League side Southampton this year. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu signed a five-year deal with Southampton earlier this window. He was further joined by Romeo Lavia for a reported fee accumulating to £10 million. Both players have received the first team minutes they were seeking with the move, with the latter even scoring an impressive goal from outside the box during Southampton’s 2-1 over Chelsea yesterday evening. Now, Southampton and Manchester City have agreed to a double sweep for two Manchester City starlets, according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Southampton are putting together a nice City U23 side.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been agreed between Southampton and City for 19-year-old Edozie and 18-year-old Larios to move to the South Coast permanently, with both transfers set to be completed in the “next hours”. Romano adds that the Citizens will have buy-back clauses for both players, the same concept which they agreed with the Saints for the transfer of Lavia. Edozie joined City’s academy from Millwall in 2019 and has since developed into one of the club’s most promising talents in their Elite Development Squad. The winger appeared to be closing in on a permanent move to Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen last month, but Southampton have now moved to the front of the queue to land the teenager.

Southampton 'agree to sign Man City duo Sam Edozie, Juan Larios' https://t.co/DaHfZxHTFh — Sports Mole (@SportsMole) August 31, 2022

And finally... Bernardo Silva is staying, full stop.

In the past fortnight, it had been widely reported that Bernardo Silva would remain with the Premier League Champions this season, something the Portugal international has now confirmed himself. “I haven’t received any offers. I’m staying in Manchester, I’m happy and the decision has been made,” said Bernardo Silva on Wednesday evening. Silva was speaking following the Sky Blues’ impressive 6-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

The saga is over. https://t.co/RrjPy6os3s — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 31, 2022

That’s it for now Cityzens. Bask in the glow while you can Saturday’s trip to Villa Park will be here before you know it.