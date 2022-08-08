Erling Haaland: “It’s an important start and we have to build on it.”

Erling Haaland has arrived and the rest of the Premier League better take note. Two more goals and a great performance overall made the Norwegians night a fantastic one. After the match he spoke about the impact to hiim and his family and much more.

Let’s dive in:

On meaning of goals/1st game

“It was a proud moment for me and my family, yeah I’m happy,” he said. “It was hard, the first game is of course hard. It was hard but it was good to make by debut. “We have to build on what we did today. I feel good, there’s good people around me helping me a lot, I’m happy, I’m smiling and I’m training good. “It’s important to win these types of games. It’s an important start and we have to build on it.”

On connecting with teammates

“It’s about the connections we do everyday in training and practicing so we get better and this will come even more, so I’m not worried. “There were some good celebrations so I’m happy. Nice that he [Dad – Alfie] saw both goals as it is a big moment for me as a debutant in this competition. We have to keep going. “Also now it is almost 30 minutes since I scored the last goal so I have to keep going.”

On feelings of a hat trick chance