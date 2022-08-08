Manchester City win in London, 2-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have started the new Premier League on the right foot as they overcome a game West Ham side. Thanks to contributions from Erling Haaland and performances from Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden and City looked pretty sharp.

A win, clean sheet and we move, on to the reaction:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

On Haaland

“He was really calm, he trained really well but the way he took the ball for the penalty I said ‘I like it’. “So direct and I think if someone is taking the ball, he would punch them in the face even though they are his mates! “And that is a pretty good sign. To be so confident, I like it.” “The top goalscorers are never satisfied, they are always hungry and starving and want more.”

On other players

“Erling scoring the two goals, it’s important for him and the team and for us and it’s another weapon we have now. “But at the same time he’s not going to solve all our problems, he’s going to add something to us as a team. That’s what we are looking for. “Today, the two goals they were balls in front the centre of defence and we had the feeling we could find him more. “In the past we didn’t have a reference like him and now have it again but at the same time the guys have to put the ball there, especially in transitions.” “It was an incredible second goal and incredible action from Jack. “The ball was fed to him, he keeps the ball and attracts the opponents and found a pocket and when this happens with Kevin, with one guy, it’s difficult to stop.”

On fullbacks

“Kyle Walker was exceptional, maybe one of the best games we have had since we were together,” the boss said afterwards. “Not just defensive but with the ball, Joao [Cancelo], all the guys were brilliant we didn’t concede much - and we make in the right rhythm to play and now we have the threat with Erling.

Notable Tweets