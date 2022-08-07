Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-0 West Ham

Manchester City 2, Erling Haaland 36’. 75’ (pen)

West Ham, 0

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won the first match of the Premier League away in London vs West Ham.

Manchester City win after playing a very solid match. They got what they came for as a positive result to start the season is exactly what was needed.

A strong side is what Pep started with and with solid performances from the lads they dominated most of the match and were really good in stretches. Haaland got on the scoresheet twice as him, KDB and Foden really shined.

A tough match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played well enough to win and we move with a good defensive performance and clean sheet.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a pretty good game. City looked sharp and can only get better as the league goes.

City had so many other players who did well, including Grealish, Ake and Walker.

The story of the night is that City win MD 1 and we move.

A great day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).