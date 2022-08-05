Manchester City v West Ham: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a new season with new challenges and players. This time the opener is away vs West Ham United.

The Premier League is here and we are all ready!

Venue: London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England

Time and Date: Sunday 7 August 2022 Kickoff at 16:30 (GMT-UK) 11.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett.

Fourth official: Stuart Attwell.

VAR: Mike Dean.

Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview

A new season full of hope as the PL season is here and everyone has hopes about it.

City come into the game having won both of our respective pre-season fixtures against Club America and Bayern Munich before last Saturday’s Community Shield defeat to Liverpool.

David Moyes’ side won two and drew four of their summer friendlies, suffering one defeat against Scottish giants, Rangers.

A fun match is ahead as a new season is here.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have only Aymeric Laporte out.

West Ham have Diop and Aguerd out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United