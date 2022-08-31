 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

My guess at the starters against Forest

By CITYZENDuck
FC Barcelona v Manchester City - Friendly Match Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s a Wednesday evening affair at the Etihad as Nottingham Forest visit Manchester city’s home ground for the first time since 2009. Here’s my best guess at who Pep Guardiola will choose in his starting line-up with a heavy stack of fixtures on the way.

It’s still an easy pick at centre-back, even with Nathan Ake’s return to the training ground. I like Sergio Gomez to get a look and give Joao Cancelo a breather.

I’m looking for a starting nod for Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo to get the start as the right winger.

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Kyle Walker

Ruben Dias

John Stones

Sergio Gomez

Midfielders

Rodri

KDB

Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

Bernardo Silva

That’s my XI for the match against Forest. What do you think Cityzens? Let’s have your picks in the comments.

