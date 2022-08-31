CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

It’s a Wednesday evening affair at the Etihad as Nottingham Forest visit Manchester city’s home ground for the first time since 2009. Here’s my best guess at who Pep Guardiola will choose in his starting line-up with a heavy stack of fixtures on the way.

It’s still an easy pick at centre-back, even with Nathan Ake’s return to the training ground. I like Sergio Gomez to get a look and give Joao Cancelo a breather.

I’m looking for a starting nod for Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo to get the start as the right winger.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker Ruben Dias John Stones Sergio Gomez Midfielders Rodri KDB Ilkay Gundogan Forwards Phil Foden Erling Haaland Bernardo Silva

That’s my XI for the match against Forest. What do you think Cityzens? Let’s have your picks in the comments.