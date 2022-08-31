Gut Feelings for Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

It’s Matchday 5! Manchester City host Nottingham Forest in a mid-week affair at the Etihad, and the Council of Very Smart Cityzens are here to give our predictions for the match.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Managing Editor

I think Forest will provide a test, but I don’t think they’ll be any of these ‘let’s give them a two-goal lead’ shenanigans this time. It can either go the way of a 2-0 City win or grab a few goals. I think it might be the latter so I’m going for 4-0.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - CoManaging Editor

A great match as Forest have reinforced very smartly albeit costly. City should try and stretch the pitch as they have a 5-man back and they need to get Haaland or Alvarez involved early. I do see a City win as the talent disparity will be too high. 3-1 City.

crunkchocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

If you listen to “Shades of Blue Podcast,” I said that City would stay calm and level-headed about City’s scoring ability until the Nottingham Forest match. Haaland’s 20 minutes hat trick combined with Liverpool’s 9 goals they hung on Bournemouth validating my hunch. Nottingham Forest are simply the right team for City to face at the worst time for them. Hovering over the relegation zone in 14th place a win is NEEDED for Nottingham to keep their dreams of another Premier League season from slowly turning into a lucid nightmare. Meaning Nottingham will need to change to a more defensive style, which would play into City’s playing style. If Forest stay true to their offensive-focused style, that opens up passing lanes for whoever Pep has playing up front to score all the goals. I expect an early lead and plenty of playing time for the academy kids

Scoreline Prediction: Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Front Page Writer

I predicted a clean sheet for City last match, and that prediction made it all the way to the 4th minute against Crystal Palace. That not withstanding, I do feel that Pep will have the back line sorted enough to keep the Trees out of Ederson’s goal. Forest haven’t gotten run off the pitch in any of their previous matches, and think they will pack in the defense in attempt to slow City’s attack. In the end I’ll take the Sky Blues in a comfortable 2-0 win.

There you have it Cityzens. What’s your prediction? Let us know in the comments.