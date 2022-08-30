BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender

According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club.

Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage along the back line as City are not looking to move any of their current Center Halfs. It also could be an indication that City boss Pep Guardiola could be interested in playing with three at the back more often.

According to David Ornstein, Pol Ballus, and Sam Lee of the Athletic UK:

Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing over a €17.5million deal and there is optimism an accord will be reached. Akanji, 27, has yet to make an appearance for Dortmund this season and is into the final year of his contract. City manager Pep Guardiola was asked earlier on Tuesday if he could categorically say that the Etihad club were done in the transfer market and replied, “I don’t know what will happen”.

What do you think Cityzens? Excited for the late addition? Confused by the move? Let us know in the comments.