Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a new side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 31 August 2022, Kickoff at 19:30 BST, 2.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Paul Tierney.

Assistants: Neil Davies, Timothy Wood.

Fourth official: John Brooks.

VAR: Mike Dean.

Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview

City remain unbeaten in the Premier League following our comeback victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

An Erling Haaland hattrick saw us come from two goals down to win 4-2 and keep us second in the Premier League table.

Forest sit 14th in the Premier League after four matches, beginning their first season in the top flight since 1999 with one win, one draw and two defeats.

A fun match is ahead as a new matchup provides much entertainment.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Laporte and Grealish questionable. Phillips and Ake are out.

Forest have Niakhate and Mangala are questionable. Richards is out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Nottingham Forest