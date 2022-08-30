Pep Talk: “We concede few chances and few goals. We’ll adjust something, it’s normal in that period...”

Pep Guardiola has some thoughts. He talks Nottingham, defense issues, Haaland and much more. The presser comes as the first two matches in one week is here. We hope for good performances and no injuries.

Let’s dive in:

“Everyone talks a lot, we’re delighted. Hopefully he feels good. We didn’t have doubts, we only had one month of competition. We still have margins to improve to be a better player and we’re working on that...”

“When Erling [Haaland] doesn’t play, we play Julian. Almost sure. We are all really impressed for his pace, sense of goal, his work ethic, for many things...”

“Just one, two days and finally the window will be over and everyone will be focussed on what we have to do. I don’t know what will happen [with remaining business].”

“We have to try to avoid it. In the past years, when we were down, it was difficult to come back. We’ve improved and can do it. We have to avoid it as much as possible. It’s risky, one day we won’t be able to come back...”

“It shows a lot what they want to be, to stay in the PL for many years. A historical club, many years not there. A new team, similar style to last season. Another game at home with our people, try to do a good game...”

“Six years we’ve done this and our levels to concede was minimal. Some destruction we have to do, as far away from goal you’re safer. We concede few chances and few goals. We’ll adjust something, it’s normal in that period...”

“Always we concede few, against Crystal Palace we concede few. One corner, one free kick, one shot is brilliant. Set pieces is important...”

“Always we concede few goals and score lots, otherwise won’t win PL. We’re conceding a lot, if we don’t stop that’ll be difficult. Not all the time you can concede two/three goals and win. Important is transitions and set pieces...”